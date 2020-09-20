US Law Enforcement Officers Intercept Package With Poison Addressed to Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) US law enforcement officers have intercepted a package containing the poison ricin that was addressed to President Donald Trump, the CNN broadcaster reports on Saturday.

The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison, the broadcaster said.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service is currently investigating the incident, the broadcaster said, adding that the White House has not yet commented on the matter.