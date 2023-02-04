US Law Enforcement Officials Arrest 2 Suspects in Murder of 6 People in Central California

(@FahadShabbir)

Law enforcement officials of the Tulare County in the US State of California have arrested two individuals suspected of murdering six people, including an infant, in mid-January, local sheriff's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Law enforcement officials of the Tulare County in the US State of California have arrested two individuals suspected of murdering six people, including an infant, in mid-January, local sheriff's office said.

"Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced the arrest of 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen and 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia for the heinous murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, on January 16th," the sheriff's office said on social media on Friday.

During the arrest, Uriarte fired several shots at law enforcement agents, which provoked return fire. As a result, the suspect was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his torso.

The investigators believe that the murder is connected to a local gang warfare, as detectives determined that two of the victims and suspects were from rival gangs.