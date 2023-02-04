UrduPoint.com

US Law Enforcement Officials Arrest 2 Suspects In Murder Of 6 People In Central California

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:48 PM

US Law Enforcement Officials Arrest 2 Suspects in Murder of 6 People in Central California

Law enforcement officials of the Tulare County in the US State of California have arrested two individuals suspected of murdering six people, including an infant, in mid-January, local sheriff's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Law enforcement officials of the Tulare County in the US State of California have arrested two individuals suspected of murdering six people, including an infant, in mid-January, local sheriff's office said.

"Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced the arrest of 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen and 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia for the heinous murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, on January 16th," the sheriff's office said on social media on Friday.

During the arrest, Uriarte fired several shots at law enforcement agents, which provoked return fire. As a result, the suspect was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his torso.

The investigators believe that the murder is connected to a local gang warfare, as detectives determined that two of the victims and suspects were from rival gangs.

