US Law Enforcement Prepare For Possible Indictment Of Trump - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Different US law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, NBC news reported on Friday.

The indictment could happen next week, the report said, citing five senior officials familiar with the matter.

The New York Police Department, the US Secret Service, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office are taking preliminary measures, the report said.

The law enforcement and security agencies are assessing possible security plans inside and near the Manhattan Criminal Court, the report added.

Trump may be charged in connection with alleged payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels, but officials have said no charges have so far been filed and all planning is preliminary at this time.

US prosecutors began an investigation when Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to buy her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years before, according to the report.

