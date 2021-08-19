UrduPoint.com

US Law Enforcement Says Don't Know Motive Of Suspect With Bomb Near Near Capitol

US Law Enforcement Says Don't Know Motive of Suspect With Bomb Near Near Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States law enforcement does not know the motives of the suspect with a bomb near the Capitol building but, however, possibly knows his name and identity, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are in communication with the suspect... We don't know what his motives are at this time," Manger said. "We do have possible name and identity of the suspect."

