US lawmaker Alexander Green honoured with Sitara-i-Khidmat award

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) American Congressman Alexander Green was on Monday decorated with Sitara-i-Khidmat, a high Pakistani civil award, by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, for his pivotal role in boosting US-Pakistan diplomatic and economic relations and in combating Islamophobia.

The award was bestowed on him at a special investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan here and was attended among others by Congressman Randy Weber, Congressman Henry Cuellar, former Congressman Nick Lampson, the Texas State Representative, Rep. Suleman Lalani, diplomats and prominent members of the Pakistani-American community from Texas and Washington metropolitan area.

“Today we have gathered here to recognize an extraordinary individual whose contributions have significantly strengthened the friendship between Pakistan and the United States,” Ambassador Sheikh told the gathering.

“Your tireless efforts, geared to promoting a positive image of Pakistan across various forums, have certainly played a pivotal role in deepening diplomatic and economic ties between our two nations,” he said.

Recalling Congressman Green 's visit to Pakistan during the devastating floods of 2022, the ambassador said he not only travelled to Pakistan to express his solidarity with the people of Pakistan but also returned to the US Congress to vigorously advocate for timely assistance.

“Your call to the wealthier nations at that point in time to step in and step up, given Pakistan's minimal contribution to the global emissions, demonstrated your genuine concern for justice and equity at the global level,” Sheikh said.

On his part, Congressman Green thanked the Pakistan government for the honour, saying he considered that as a “continuation of the extension of the hand of friendship” between the two great nations.

“I went to Pakistan because there was a need in Pakistan. I went because the people of Pakistan, whom I consider a part of my family, were suffering,” he said.

"We must not allow any wedge to come between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States, Green said. “No wedge between us. We cannot allow it. We have too much in common and our needs for each other are too great.

"We will continue to build our people-to-people relationships to have a lasting relationship that can make a difference for the countries that I represent and that I am eager to see again when I return to Pakistan.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh also lauded Congressman Green’s invaluable contributions towards combating terrorism in the region and his support for significant legislative initiatives like the Pakistan Enduring Assistance and Cooperation Enhancement (PEACE) Act of 2009.

Pakistan and the United States shared a long-standing relationship built on shared values, mutual respect and common ideals, he said, pointing out that the two nations, for more than seven decades, have collaborated on multiple fronts, promoting peace, advancing economic development, and addressing global challenges such as terrorism and climate change.

“The strength of our partnership lies in strong people-to-people connections and Congressman Green has played a critical role in nurturing this important bond,” the Ambassador. added

