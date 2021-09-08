US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

A top Republican on the US House Oversight Committee in a letter released on Tuesday asked the owner of New York City's Georges Berges Gallery to hand over a list of customers who purchased Hunter Biden's artwork because he is concerned about foreign powers evading sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A top Republican on the US House Oversight Committee in a letter released on Tuesday asked the owner of New York City's Georges Berges Gallery to hand over a list of customers who purchased Hunter Biden's artwork because he is concerned about foreign powers evading sanctions.

"Given the history of foreign governments using high value art to evade US sanctions, the unprecedented prices which Hunter Biden - a new, untrained, celebrity artist - is selling for, and the Biden family's historic precedent of using proximity to political power for self-gain, Ranking Member [James] Comer is demanding information and communications between the gallery and Hunter Biden, including the individuals who have purchased the art or indicated an interest in purchasing his art via attendance at his art shows," a press release accompanying the letter said.

Comer also cited a New York Times report that the gallery will sell 15 works by Hunter Biden for $75,000 to $500,000 each.

In the letter, Comer also raised concerns about Hunter Biden's connection to the White House, his network of foreign associates, and the fact Berges had expressed a desire to be the "lead guy" in China's burgeoning art world.

The lawmaker requested documents "sufficient to show" who attended the opening of Biden's shows, and documents sufficient to show who purchased Biden's artwork.