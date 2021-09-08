UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery For Names Of Hunter Biden Art Customer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A top Republican on the US House Oversight Committee in a letter released on Tuesday asked the owner of New York City's Georges Berges Gallery to hand over a list of customers who purchased Hunter Biden's artwork because he is concerned about foreign powers evading sanctions.

"Given the history of foreign governments using high value art to evade US sanctions, the unprecedented prices which Hunter Biden - a new, untrained, celebrity artist - is selling for, and the Biden family's historic precedent of using proximity to political power for self-gain, Ranking Member [James] Comer is demanding information and communications between the gallery and Hunter Biden, including the individuals who have purchased the art or indicated an interest in purchasing his art via attendance at his art shows," a press release accompanying the letter said.

Comer also cited a New York Times report that the gallery will sell 15 works by Hunter Biden for $75,000 to $500,000 each.

In the letter, Comer also raised concerns about Hunter Biden's connection to the White House, his network of foreign associates, and the fact Berges had expressed a desire to be the "lead guy" in China's burgeoning art world.

The lawmaker requested documents "sufficient to show" who attended the opening of Biden's shows, and documents sufficient to show who purchased Biden's artwork.

Related Topics

World China White House Lead New York Family Top

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

11 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

11 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.