US Lawmaker Calls for More Sanctions on Russian Businessman Prigozhin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A US lawmaker wants to impose more sanctions on Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin for alleged interference in US internal affairs despite the fact the Justice Department dropped charges against his firm Concord Management.

In March, the US Justice Department dropped election meddling charges against Prigozhin's company Concord.

"[The bill] calls for seriously considering additional sanctions against Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his affiliated entities for continued interference in the democratic processes of the United States and its allies," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Friday.

Concord is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution, Prigozhin said after the March ruling.