UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmaker Calls For More Sanctions On Russian Businessman Prigozhin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Lawmaker Calls for More Sanctions on Russian Businessman Prigozhin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A US lawmaker wants to impose more sanctions on Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin for alleged interference in US internal affairs despite the fact the Justice Department dropped charges against his firm Concord Management.

In March, the US Justice Department dropped election meddling charges against Prigozhin's company Concord.

"[The bill] calls for seriously considering additional sanctions against Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his affiliated entities for continued interference in the democratic processes of the United States and its allies," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Friday.

Concord is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution, Prigozhin said after the March ruling.

Related Topics

Election Russia Company Concord United States March

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

3 hours ago

Govt unveils Rs 7.137 trillion relief budget for F ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

6 hours ago

US Financial Strain From COVID-19 Not Over Despite ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.