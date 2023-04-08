US Lawmaker Confirms Subpoenaed Biden Family for Bank Records, Says 'Facts Not Good'

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer confirmed to Sputnik that the panel issued subpoenas to several banks to obtain financial records belonging to President Joe Biden's family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer confirmed to Sputnik that the panel issued subpoenas to several banks to obtain financial records belonging to President Joe Biden's family.

"We have the bank records and the facts are not good for the Biden family," Comer said in the statement on Friday.

Oversight Committee spokesperson Austin Hacker confirmed to Sputnik that subpoenas were issued to Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC USA N.A. and to former Hunter Biden business associate Mervyn Yan requesting financial records pertaining to the Biden family's business dealings.

JPMorgan Chase and HSBC USA N.A. declined to comment on the matter.

Comer, a Republican, accused his Democratic colleague and Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin of deliberately leaking news about the new round of subpoenas in order to warn other witnesses against cooperating with the investigation.

Raskin previously complained that Comer had attempted to hide information regarding the investigation from Democrats on the Oversight Committee.

In March, Comer reportedly quietly subpoenaed Bank of America for 14 years of bank records linked to three people associated with Hunter Biden. Comer reportedly asked for information about US citizen John Robertson and two other associates of Hunter Biden, who created a joint venture with executives of the Chinese company CEFC China Energy.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied his participation in his son's business dealings.