US Lawmaker Demands Answers After Peaceful Protesters Tear Gassed Near White House- Letter

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:08 PM

US Lawmaker Demands Answers After Peaceful Protesters Tear Gassed Near White House- Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The US Secret Service should explain its alleged involvement in the use of tear gas to drive peaceful protesters from in front of the White House on Monday, Congressman Gerald Connolly wrote in a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray.

"I write to request documents and information regarding disturbing reports that the Unite States Secret Service was involved in, and may have directed, the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, against peaceful protesters outside of the White House for the purposes of facilitating photo opportunity for President Donald Trump," the letter said on Tuesday.

