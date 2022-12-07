UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Demands Biden Admin. Accountability For Afghanistan Withdrawal - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 10:57 PM

US Lawmaker Demands Biden Admin. Accountability for Afghanistan Withdrawal - Letter

House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer on Wednesday sent letters to the Biden administration senior leadership with renewed requests to provide long-awaited documents related to the "botched" US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer on Wednesday sent letters to the Biden administration senior leadership with renewed requests to provide long-awaited documents related to the "botched" US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

"House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer sent letters to senior leadership at the White House, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff renewing requests for all documents and communications related to the Biden Administration's failed Afghanistan withdrawal," Comer's office said in a press release.

In his letters, Comer expresses his frustration with the fact that even more than a year after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the Biden administration has not provided the requested documents and communications related to it.

"U.S. servicemen and women lost their lives, thousands of Americans were abandoned, billions of taxpayer Dollars are still unaccounted for, military equipment fell into the hands of the Taliban, progress for Afghan women has stalled, and the entire region is under hostile Taliban control," the release cited Comer as saying.

The congressman pledges that the Biden administration will not be able to obstruct the investigation once the Republicans get a majority in the House.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating American troop pullout. On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence.

The withdrawal featured images of utter chaos at the Kabul airport, which some experts compared to the fall of Saigon, stranded Afghan allies and Americans, and a terror attack that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghan civilians dead. Critics blamed the Biden administration for failing to act in time despite plenty of warnings that the fall of Kabul was imminent.

