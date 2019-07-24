UrduPoint.com
US Lawmaker Demands Records On State Department Spending At Trump Properties - Letter

US Lawmaker Demands Records on State Department Spending at Trump Properties - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The US State Department must turn over to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs all records related to the agency's spending at the Mar-a-Lago Club and Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, Congressman Eliot Engel said in a letter published on Tuesday.

"We request the Department to produce ... complete and unredacted copies of... any and all records ...

referring or relating in any way to Department spending at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump Turnberry golf course," Eliot wrote to Under Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao.

The lawmaker raised concerns that State Department's spending at properties owned by President Donald Trump may violate Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Eliot called on the State Department to turn over pertaining records no later than August 2, 2019.

