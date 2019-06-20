US Lawmaker Describes Testimony of Ex-White House Aide Hicks as 'Ridiculous'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Democratic US lawmaker Ted Lieu on Wednesday described the closed-door testimony of former Trump administration Communications Director Hope Hicks as "ridiculous" after a White House lawyer objected to questions regarding her time in the president's inner circle.

"Anything related to her tenure at the White House," Lieu told reporters when asked what Hicks was prevented from talking about. "Even something as simple as 'where is your office located?' 'Objection.' It is ridiculous."

The House Judiciary Committee last month issued a subpoena for Hicks' testimony along with documents related to her time in the White House as part of the panel's ongoing investigation into obstruction of justice following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into Trump-Russia collusion and Russian election interference.

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called Wednesday's testimony a farce, according to Politico.

Trump responded to the criticism of House Democrats following the hearing on Twitter.

"So sad that the Democrats are putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell, for 3 years now, after total exoneration by Robert Mueller & the Mueller Report. They were unhappy with result so they want a Do Over. Very unfair & costly to her. Will it ever end?" the president said.

The Mueller report cleared Trump and members of his campaign of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, but also claimed Trump attempted to interfere with the Mueller probe in 10 instances. However, the US attorney general has said the evidence offered in the report does not rise to the level of an obstruction of justice offense.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's 2016 opponent, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.