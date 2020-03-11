US Lawmaker Exposed to Coronavirus Continues Self-Isolation Despite Negative Test Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Congressman Matt Gaetz, one of four members of Congress who quarantined themselves after shaking hands with a novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-infected person at a recent conference, said on Tuesday that he would remain in isolation despite receiving a negative test result.

"I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative. In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2:00 p.

m. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms," Gaetz tweeted.

Another self-isolating lawmaker, Congressman Paul Gosar, said he was feeling fine on Tuesday and there was no immediate word from the other two - Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Doug Collins.

All four congressmen shook hands with an infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that ended 12 days ago. Health officials recommend a 14-day quarantine for people exposed to the virus.