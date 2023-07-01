US Lawmaker Files Budget Amendments to Ban US From Giving Kiev F16s, Long-Range Missiles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she filed amendments to the defense budget that would forbid the US from providing Ukraine with F-16 jets and long-range missiles and cut off all funding to Kiev until a diplomatic resolution to the conflict is found.

"We should be pushing for peace, not funding war. I filed amendments to the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) that strip out all funding for Ukraine and prohibit providing them with F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles. The death and destruction must stop, so in order to achieve peace, I also filed an amendment to prohibit any and all funding to Ukraine until a diplomatic solution to the war is reached," Greene said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said he is not aware of any decisions with respect to sending the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, but noted that it is a "continuous, ongoing process.

"

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported citing officials that the United States is close to agreeing to send ATACMS to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide earlier this week said Kiev still hoped to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets in aid from Western countries by the end of 2023. Last week, Politico reported, citing Western officials, that Ukraine could receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western sponsors in early 2024.

A former Pentagon official told the media that the Netherlands and Denmark could be among the first suppliers, but no final decision had been made yet.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.