US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Watch Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) US Congressman Troy Nehls on Friday introduced two pieces of legislation intended to hasten deporting illegal migrants from the United States and mandate reporting to Congress on apprehended migrants who have been placed on the US terror watch list, according to copies of the bill texts.

The first bill, "Prioritizing the Removal of Migrants Act," orders the Homeland Security Secretary to prioritize immigration enforcement actions against migrants subject to expedited removal who pose a threat to border security or are otherwise ineligible for admission due to criminal action.

The second bill, "Terrorist Reporting Act of 2022," would require the Homeland Security Secretary to regularly submit reports to Congress on information related to the number of migrants apprehended at the US border whose identifying information is included in the government terrorist screening database.

"Congress and the American public deserve to know who is attempting to cross our southern border. These individuals coming across are no longer your 'Average Joes.' These are known terrorists, who are attempting to sneak into our country through Mexico and are succeeding as a result of Joe Biden's disastrous border policies," Nehls said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

US law enforcement officials have come across 66 migrants on the US-Mexico border in Fiscal Year 2022 who had been placed on the US terror watch list, according to Customs and Border Protection data.