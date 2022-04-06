US Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Establish National Strategic Uranium Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Republican Congressman Bob Latta introduced a bill that if passed by Congress and signed into law would establish a national strategic uranium reserve in the United States.

"Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) introduced the National Opportunity to Restore Uranium Supply Services In America Act of 2022, otherwise referred to as the NO RUSSIA Act of 2022, which would establish a national strategic uranium reserve and a program to ensure the availability of domestic uranium by increasing domestic uranium production, conversion, and enrichment," the congressman's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Latta said the United States has lost its competitive edge in the development of nuclear energy and must cut its reliance on Russian uranium.

In early March, US media reported that the Biden administration is considering sanctions against Russian uranium supplier Rosatom.

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new wave of anti-Russia sanctions on Wednesday that will target state-owned enterprises, Russian government officials and financial institutions, according to the White House.