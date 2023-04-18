UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Force Biden To Provide Information On Ukraine Aid, Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a statement that he has introduced a resolution to force the Biden administration to relay information about plans for US military assistance to Ukraine, as well as about the number of US servicemembers operating in the country.

"Today, US Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a Privileged Resolution of Inquiry, forcing President Joe Biden to transmit to the House of Representatives copies of any and all documents outlining plans for military assistance to Ukraine. Additionally, the resolution directs Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to disclose the number of United States Armed Forces, including special operators, deployed to Ukraine without Congressional authority," the statement said on Monday.

Biden and Austin would be required to provide the requested information within two weeks of the bill's adoption, the statement said.

Documents leaked in recent months that appear to show classified US military information revealed that at least 14 members of the US special forces were deployed in Ukraine.

There is a small US military element in Ukraine, but no servicemembers engaged in combat operations, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday. However, US officials have declined to comment on the veracity of the seemingly leaked materials.

"The Biden Administration and other allied countries have been misleading the world on the state of the war in Ukraine. There must be total transparency from this administration to the American people when they are gambling war with a nuclear adversary by having special forces operating in Ukraine," Gaetz's statement said.

The resolution would better inform Congress and the country on the "true state" of the US military's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the statement added.

