US Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Endangering ZNPP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US Congressman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks introduced a bill to impose sanctions on any person or entity that is responsible for endangering the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, the committee said in a press release.

"This bill would place sanctions on Russia's nuclear agency, Rosatom, which has financially supported the war in Ukraine, as well as any who've undermined the nuclear facility's safety," the release cited Meeks as saying on Thursday.

On Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed concern over the potentially dangerous situation at ZNPP.

ZNPP Site Director Yuri Chernichuk said on Saturday that all of plant's units were shut down and the equipment was maintained in accordance with all safety and security regulations. Chernichuk said that there was no need to evacuate the ZNPP staff or Enerhodar residents.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by the number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi first visited the plant on August 31-September 5 last year. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.

On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.