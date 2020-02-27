US Lawmaker Introducing Bill to Ensure Accountability in Cross-Border Shootings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) US Congressman Joaquin Castro in a statement on Wednesday said he is introducing legislation in the House of Representatives to ensure accountability for cross-border crimes that may involve Federal agents.

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled in a 5-4 decision that the family of a 15-year-old Mexican boy cannot sue the federal agent who killed the teenager in a fatal cross-border shooting in 2010.

"I am introducing a bill in response to yesterday's despicable SCOTUS ruling that legalized murder without cause at the US-Mexico border," Castro said via Twitter. "My bill will ensure that the family of any victim can take legal action, seek justice, and that no rogue officer ever goes unpunished.

"

In June 2010, a US Customs and Border Protection agent standing on the American side of the southern border fired his weapon after a group of Mexican teenagers were allegedly throwing rocks at him while he apprehended one of the boys from the group.

One of the bullets struck and killed 15-year-old Mexican Sergio Adrian Hernandez, who was on the Mexican side of the border.

The agent said the boys were attempting to illegally cross into the United States, but the family argued that the boys were playing a game that involved running to the American side of the border and back.