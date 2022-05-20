UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Mulls Bill To End Funding For US Colleges With Ties To Russia, China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US House of Representatives lawmaker Elise Stefanik is set to introduce a bill later on Thursday that will prohibit Federal funding to US colleges and universities that have partnerships with relevant Russian and Chinese institutions supporting the militaries in these countries, Politico reported.

The bill, dubbed the Halting Academic Liaisons to our Adversaries Act (HALT), seeks to ensure that US taxpayers are not supporting the Chinese and Russian militaries, the report said on Thursday.

An institution of higher education that maintains a contract or other agreement with academic institutions in China and Russia identified on the list of the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 must not be eligible to receive federal funds, the report said citing a portion of the prepared bill.

Stefanik accused Russia and China of enhancing their military capabilities and engaging in malign activities, the report added.

The Congresswoman from New York also said that both countries pose a growing threat to the United States.

