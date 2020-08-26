US Lawmaker Opens Probe Into Pompeo Possibly Violating Law With RNC Remarks - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Joaquin Castro said in a letter on Tuesday that he is opening an investigation into Secretary Mike Pompeo possibly violating law with his participation in tonight's Republican National Convention (RNC).

The RNC is scheduled to broadcast a video Tuesday night of Pompeo endorsing President Donald Trump from Jerusalem, where he was on official diplomatic travel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"According to documents obtained by the Foreign Affairs Committee, it is readily apparent that the Secretary's choice to speak at a political convention may violate the Hatch Act, government-wide regulations implementing that Act, and State Department policies, as described in guidance from the Office of the Legal Adviser," Castro said in the letter to State Department Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun.

Castro demanded Beigun provide answers by September 1 regarding the legal matters of the dilemma and to disclose all government resources that may have had a part in supporting the RNC speech Pompeo recorded.

Fox news reported on Tuesday, citing the State Department, that Pompeo will be speaking in a personal capacity. The RNC and Trump reelection campaign paid for the production costs of Pompeo's address, the report said citing RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.