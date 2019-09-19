UrduPoint.com
US Lawmaker Plans Amendment To Defense Bill Requiring Congress Approval To Attack Iran

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Lawmaker Plans Amendment to Defense Bill Requiring Congress Approval to Attack Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) - a bill considered veto proof because it funds the entire US military - should prohibit President Donald Trump from attacking Iran without authorization from Congress, Representative Ro Khanna said on Wednesday.

"[I] will work to ensure the inclusion of my amendments to prevent an unauthorized war of choice in Iran and end the ongoing unauthorized and unconscionable war in Yemen," Khanna said in a press release.

Khanna was named to a House of Representatives-Senate conference that must meld competing versions of the NDAA into a single piece of legislation for the president to sign.

"Both amendments are supported by a broad bipartisan and bicameral group of members, and are essential toward reasserting Congress' constitutional authority to determine if and when the United States goes to war," Khanna said.

Khanna explained the amendments are needed given the likelihood of additional US sanctions on Iran, promised by Trump, in response to the weekend drone and missile attack on a Saudi Arabia oil facility that cut the kingdom's output in half.

US and Saudi officials have said Iran launched the strike, citing intelligence reports and hinting at a retaliatory strike on the Islamic republic.

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack.

