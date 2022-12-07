US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Hold Saudi Arabia Responsible for Attack on US Naval Facility

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) US Congressman Matt Gaetz issued a statement on Tuesday that he has introduced a bill to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the terrorist attack at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in 2019.

"This morning, US Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) introduced the 'Saudi Arabia December 6, 2019, Anti-Terror and Accountability Act,'" the statement said.

On December 6, 2019, a Saudi pilot who trained at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida opened fire on the personnel there, killing three US servicemen and wounding more than a dozen others before the authorities shot him dead.

"This bill will hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for aiding and abetting terrorist attacks within the United States while financially supporting the victims of the NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack," the statement said.

The bill requires the US government to end support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, halt any US military officer exchange programs with Saudi Arabia and authorizes the victims of the attack in Pensacola to seek damages from the Saudi Arabian government.

"The legislation also withdraws $1 billion from US military aid to Ukraine and deposits the same amount to the Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund," the statement added.