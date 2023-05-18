US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Picture of Ukraine Conflict Goals - Letter

US Congressman Warren Davidson sent a letter on Thursday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting he provides lawmakers with a clearer vision of the United States' goals regarding the conflict in Ukraine before further funding is provided

"As my colleagues and I consider annual appropriations bills, I would like you to provide your perspective on a clear mission for continued US involvement in Ukraine," Davidson said in a letter to Blinken, dated Wednesday. "From my experience as a former Army Ranger, I know it is imperative we never walk into conflict blindly or without a defined and shared vision for success.

"

Congress requires a mission, desired end state, and stronger oversight before any additional funds are contemplated, the letter said.

The letter specifically seeks clarity on whether the US intends to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict, retake all contested territory from Russia or pursue regime change in Russia. Congress and the American people are owed an answer, the letter added.