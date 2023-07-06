US Lawmaker Requests Interviews With FDA Officials on 2022 Baby Formula Shortage - Letters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Congresswoman Lisa McClain, head of the US House oversight panel's Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, is requesting eight US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials provide official interviews to lawmakers on the 2022 baby formula shortage in the United States.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services is continuing to investigate the US Food and Drug Administration's response to the 2022 infant formula shortage," the letters, dated Wednesday, said. "We, therefore, request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview."

McClain requested interviews with FDA officials including Office of Security and Emergency Management head Lionel Carter, investigator Daniel Arrecis and expert Elizabeth Mayer, the congresswoman said in a statement.

The FDA's "dysfunction and delay" worsened the 2022 baby formula crisis, the statement said. FDA officials have claimed that the agency prioritizes its drug program over its food program, according to the statement.

The FDA has consistently delayed in providing responsive documents to the House Oversight Committee, the statement said. Moreover, individuals responsible for the FDA's response have not been held accountable, the statement said.

"The more the Oversight Committee uncovers in our investigation into internal failures at the FDA which led our nation into an infant formula crisis, the more questions we have for the FDA," the statement said.

Lawmakers need to hear directly from officials involved at the FDA about its apparent lack of structures in place to prevent such a supply crisis from happening again, the statement added.