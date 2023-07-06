Open Menu

US Lawmaker Requests Interviews With FDA Officials On 2022 Baby Formula Shortage - Letters

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US Lawmaker Requests Interviews With FDA Officials on 2022 Baby Formula Shortage - Letters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Congresswoman Lisa McClain, head of the US House oversight panel's Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, is requesting eight US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials provide official interviews to lawmakers on the 2022 baby formula shortage in the United States.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services is continuing to investigate the US Food and Drug Administration's response to the 2022 infant formula shortage," the letters, dated Wednesday, said. "We, therefore, request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview."

McClain requested interviews with FDA officials including Office of Security and Emergency Management head Lionel Carter, investigator Daniel Arrecis and expert Elizabeth Mayer, the congresswoman said in a statement.

The FDA's "dysfunction and delay" worsened the 2022 baby formula crisis, the statement said. FDA officials have claimed that the agency prioritizes its drug program over its food program, according to the statement.

The FDA has consistently delayed in providing responsive documents to the House Oversight Committee, the statement said. Moreover, individuals responsible for the FDA's response have not been held accountable, the statement said.

"The more the Oversight Committee uncovers in our investigation into internal failures at the FDA which led our nation into an infant formula crisis, the more questions we have for the FDA," the statement said.

Lawmakers need to hear directly from officials involved at the FDA about its apparent lack of structures in place to prevent such a supply crisis from happening again, the statement added.

Related Topics

Shortage United States From

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

55 minutes ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

1 hour ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

2 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

2 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

3 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

3 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

3 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

3 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World