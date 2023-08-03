US Lawmaker Says Congress Must Demand Interview With Jack Smith Following Trump Indictment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US Congress must demand an interview with Special Counsel Jack Smith following the release of an indictment charging former President Donald Trump with crimes linked to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a statement.

"The real question is: what will House Republicans do? First, House Republicans should immediately demand that Jack Smith present himself for a transcribed interview before the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days," Gaetz said on Wednesday in an interview with Newsmax.

Lawmakers should subpoena Smith if he refuses to comply with their request for an interview, and hold Smith in criminal contempt if he refuses to comply with it, Gaetz said.

Congress should also be prepared to impeach US Attorney General Merrick Garland if he refuses to enforce the criminal contempt charge, Gaetz added.

Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted Trump on four charges linked to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the US presidential election. Trump is set to make a court appearance on the matter Thursday.

The charges come amid an investigation by lawmakers into potential weaponization of the US government and its justice system against political opponents. Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against him.