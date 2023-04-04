Close
US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills To Cut Nondefense Spending, Save $1 Trillion Over Decade

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 07:42 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) US Congressman Andy Biggs on Tuesday said he introduced more than 500 bills to cut nondefense spending and save $1 trillion over the course of a decade, following Republican calls to address government spending as part of the budget and debt ceiling debates.

"I introduced 500+ spending cut bills that reduce nondefense discretionary spending to pre-COVID levels. Together, these bills save the nation roughly $100 billion in fiscal year 2024 and $1 trillion over a decade," Biggs said in a statement via Twitter.

Paired with previous calls by other House Republicans to rescind spending such as unspent COVID-19 relief money and IRS expansion funds, Congress can forestall raising the debt ceiling indefinitely, Biggs said.

The bill package comes amid a standoff between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the debt ceiling and approving a government budget.

Biden claims that raising the debt ceiling ought not be tied to spending negotiations, while McCarthy has called for talks between the two on national economic policy.

"I encourage all of my congressional colleagues to join these efforts and applaud the ones who have already joined me. The Biden administration can either be part of the solution or continue to contribute to the nation's economic downfall," Biggs said in the statement.

Cosponsors of the bills include Representatives Chip Roy, Matt Rosendale and Matt Gaetz.

Biggs released texts for bills that would provide for a limitation on availability of funds for a number of discretionary spending areas, including agriculture, financial services, labor, and state and foreign operations.

