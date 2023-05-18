UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Says Introducing Legislation To Impeach Biden, Calls Him 'Threat' To Security

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 07:44 PM

US House lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday announced that she will introduce legislation to impeach President Joe Biden for violating his constitutional duties to secure the border and protect Americans, calling him a "direct threat" to US national security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US House lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday announced that she will introduce legislation to impeach President Joe Biden for violating his constitutional duties to secure the border and protect Americans, calling him a "direct threat" to US national security.

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this 'America Last' executive branch that has been working since January 20, 2021 to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Greene said during a press conference.

Greene said Biden has "deliberately compromised" US national security by failing to enforce immigration laws and secure the southern border with Mexico.

She said such policies have allowed approximately 6 million illegal immigrants from more than 170 countries to "invade" the United States.

Greene said Biden's border policies were allowing fentanyl to "flood into the country" and kill approximately 300 US citizens each day.

"Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty and he is a direct threat to our national security," she said.

Greene's announcement on Thursday comes as the culmination of what she called "impeachment week," after she earlier introduced articles of impeachment against US Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, citing concerns about the weaponization of the justice system and a refusal to prosecute alleged offenses.

