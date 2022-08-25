US Lawmaker Says Ukraine 'Losing Slowly,' Must Go on Offensive to Gain Momentum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US Congressman Mike Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Fox news in an interview that Ukraine is losing slowly and must go on the offensive to regain momentum against Russia's special military operation.

"At the end of the day, (Ukraine) they are losing slowly," Waltz, a former US Special Forces commando, said on Wednesday evening. "(Volodymyr) Zelenskyy is convinced that if he gets cut off from the Black Sea, he's no longer viable as a country. And at the end of the day...he has to go on the offensive to regain momentum or once again Russia will grind away."

Moreover, Waltz said that there's an agreement on Capitol Hill that Ukraine should've had much of the advanced military equipment it is being provided now before the start of Russia's special military operation, but the Biden administration appears to constantly be behind in terms of what they're providing and what Ukraine needs.

He added that the Europeans have to step up and do more to help Ukraine, particularly Germany, because they have provided a fraction of what the United States has provided and they are most affected by events in the region.

Waltz, after a visit to Ukraine in July with a US congressional delegation, said that Zelenskyy felt he was losing slowly but that the Biden administration was helping him play for a tie.