UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Seeks New Agency To Set Physical, Cyber Security Pipeline Rules - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Lawmaker Seeks New Agency to Set Physical, Cyber Security Pipeline Rules - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Congressman Bobby Rush is pushing for a new federal agency that would set both physical and cybersecurity reliability standards for pipelines, The Hill reported.

"According to a draft of forthcoming legislation that was first shared with The Hill, Rush wants to create a reliability organization that's run through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)," the report said on Tuesday.

This reliability organization would be stakeholder-driven, according to Rush's office, meaning it would be largely made up of industry officials.

The standards, however, would have to be approved by FERC - an independent agency that regulates interstate energy transmission. Currently, the commission is comprised of three Democratic commissioners and two Republicans.

The vulnerability of US pipelines was illustrated by a ransomware attack in May that forced the temporary closure of a Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from the state Texas to much of the Eastern United States.

The pipeline reopened when operators paid the hackers about $4.4 million.

Related Topics

Attack United States May From Industry Million

Recent Stories

World trade reaches all-time high, 2022 outlook ‘uncertain’: UNCTAD

2 hours ago
 UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

2 hours ago
 dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at th ..

4 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

4 hours ago
 Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of ..

Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

3 hours ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.