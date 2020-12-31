US Lawmaker Seeks Police Body Cam Video of Indian Suspect Tasered at National Park

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US Congressman Raul Grijalva is seeking the police body cam footage of a Marine veteran and registered member of two American Indian nations being tasered by police while visiting a site featuring Native American relics, according to a press release.

"In a new letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ... Chair Raul M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) requests footage from body-worn cameras used by National Park Service (NPS) officers involved in the Dec. 27 tasering of Darrell House, a Marine Corps veteran and enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and Oneida Nation, at Petroglyph National Monument," the release said on Wednesday.

House, a member of the Oneida and Navajo nations, claims he went for a stroll with his sister and his dog Sunday afternoon at the Petroglyph National Monument, which features images carved into rocks by Native Americans hundreds of years ago, the release added.

The National Park Service released some footage from the officer's body camera, but it is not clear whether the material satisfied Grijalva request.

The video, now widely viewed on social media, appears to show an officer asking House for identification multiple times, House refusing and then giving a false name and birth date. The incident escalates with House on the ground wreathing from one or more taser shots.

House was not arrested but given multiple citations, media reports said.

Grijalva and his committee are investigating multiple incidents in which National Park Police are accused of using excessive force, including the fatal shootings of two unarmed suspects, one in the state of New Mexico and another near Washington, DC, according to the release.