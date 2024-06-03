U.S. lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, announces she has cancer

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, Sunday night announced she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Ms. Jackson Lee, a 74-year-old Houston Democrat, who has battled breast cancer in the past, did not specify the stage of her cancer in Sunday's statement.

In September 2022, the Government of Pakistan conferred the high civil award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon Ms. Jackson Lee, in recognition of her outstanding services to Pakistan, highlighting the magnitude of recent devastation due to floods, being an ardent supporter of US assistance to Pakistan in recent floods, for her efforts to expand the scope of bilateral ties geared to improving lives and livelihoods of people in both countries, and her support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan Congressional Caucus.

She was accompanied by his delegation members, including Congressman Thomas Suozzi, who said last week he would lead efforts to reactivate the caucus, and Congressman Al Green at the presidential ceremony honouring her in Islamabad.

“As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” Ms. Jackson Lee said in her statement on Sunday night.

Ms. Jackson Lee said she was committed to being present for votes “on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people,” without naming specific legislation.

“As a member of Congress, I've been honoured to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage,” Ms. Jackson Lee said.

