US lawmaker slams Trump for toying with idea of imposing martial law to overturn election

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, who was Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012, has denounced President Donald Trump for flirting with the idea of imposing martial law to rerun the 2020 presidential election and for refusing to concede his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, calling the actions "really sad" and "embarrassing." "I understand the president is casting about trying to find some way to have a different result than the one that was delivered by the American people. But it's really sad in a lot of respects, and embarrassing," Romney said Sunday on CNN's news show "State of the Union".

Biden, a Democrat, is set to be inaugurated as president on January 20.

"He (Trump) is leaving Washington with a whole series of conspiracy theories and things that are so nutty and loopy that people are shaking their head wondering what in the world has gotten into this man," the Republican senator said.

Biden won the November 3 election by 306-232 in the electoral college and leads by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote. Nonetheless, Trump is entertaining schemes to remain in office, including an idea from former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to declare martial law over the election results.

"It's not going to happen," Romney told CNN. "That's going nowhere." During a Friday meeting at the White House first reported by the New York Times then widely reported elsewhere, Trump also discussed security clearance for Sidney Powell, a conspiracy-spouting attorney who was cut from Trump's campaign legal team.

It was unclear if Trump would actually attempt to install Ms.

Powell as a special counsel, a position appointed by the US attorney general, not the president. Numerous Republicans, from outgoing Attorney General William Barr to governors and state officials, have said repeatedly there is no evidence of the voter fraud that Trump alleges.

"Because the president could right now be writing the last chapter of this administration, with a victory lap with regards to the [Covid-19] vaccine. After all he pushed aggressively to get the vaccine developed and distributed, that's happening on a quick timeframe. He could be going out and championing this extraordinary success.

"Instead � this last chapter suggests what he is going to be known for." Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and called him to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

The majority leader and other top Republican lawmakers have most supported Trump's election challenges, saying his campaign is within its rights to lodge legal challenges. "The future will take care of itself," McConnell has said at multiple points this month.

When CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out to Romney that he is the only Republican senator standing up to Trump's post-election rhetoric, the senator acknowledged that he is a lonely figure within his party.

"I represent a very small slice of Republican party today," Romney admitted.

"As I look at the 2024 contenders, most of them are trying to become as much like Donald Trump as they can be. Although I must admit that his style or schtick, if you will, it is difficult to duplicate. He's an extraordinarily talented person from that standpoint."