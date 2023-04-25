UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker To Introduce Bill Calling For Restoration Of Ukraine's 1991 Borders - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 11:03 PM

US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restoration of Ukraine's 1991 Borders - Reports

US Congressman Joe Wilson is expected to introduce a bipartisan bill calling on the United States to support a victory for Ukraine against Russia in the latter's special military operation and a restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders, Yahoo News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) US Congressman Joe Wilson is expected to introduce a bipartisan bill calling on the United States to support a victory for Ukraine against Russia in the latter's special military operation and a restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders, Yahoo news reported on Tuesday.

The resolution, according to the report, affirms that it is US policy to see that Ukraine is victorious against Russia and restored to its 1991 borders.

Ukraine's 1991 borders includes the Crimean Peninsula.

Crimea became part of independent Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was incorporated into Russia after a 2014 referendum. Ukraine and the countries of the collective West do not recognize the referendum results and consider Crimea a territory occupied by Russia.

Several Republican lawmakers, including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have cautioned against continuing to provide Ukraine with assistance in addition to the more than $100 billion provided thus far. Republicans have said they want to limit US aid to Ukraine and ensure it is not abused.

In addition, leaked US military intelligence documents show that Ukraine is in no position to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces due to a shortage of supplies provided by the West.

The United States has not approved Ukraine's request for F-16 fighter jets and US-supplied Abrams main battle tanks will take some time before they are used on the battlefield, according to Pentagon officials.

Congressman Wilson's office did not immediately response to Sputnik for comment on this matter.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States Billion

Recent Stories

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Cal ..

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Call to Withdraw From ICC - Presi ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik ..

Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik Ahmad Khan

2 minutes ago
 Homegrown fried chicken chain replaces KFC in Russ ..

Homegrown fried chicken chain replaces KFC in Russia

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas Whe ..

Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas When Washington Asks for Help - L ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Does Not Meddle in Other States' Affairs, H ..

Russia Does Not Meddle in Other States' Affairs, Has No Comment on Biden 2024 Bi ..

1 minute ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb regrets 'judicial b ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.