US Congressman Joe Wilson is expected to introduce a bipartisan bill calling on the United States to support a victory for Ukraine against Russia in the latter's special military operation and a restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders, Yahoo News reported on Tuesday

The resolution, according to the report, affirms that it is US policy to see that Ukraine is victorious against Russia and restored to its 1991 borders.

Ukraine's 1991 borders includes the Crimean Peninsula.

Crimea became part of independent Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was incorporated into Russia after a 2014 referendum. Ukraine and the countries of the collective West do not recognize the referendum results and consider Crimea a territory occupied by Russia.

Several Republican lawmakers, including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have cautioned against continuing to provide Ukraine with assistance in addition to the more than $100 billion provided thus far. Republicans have said they want to limit US aid to Ukraine and ensure it is not abused.

In addition, leaked US military intelligence documents show that Ukraine is in no position to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces due to a shortage of supplies provided by the West.

The United States has not approved Ukraine's request for F-16 fighter jets and US-supplied Abrams main battle tanks will take some time before they are used on the battlefield, according to Pentagon officials.

Congressman Wilson's office did not immediately response to Sputnik for comment on this matter.