US Lawmaker Under Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Traveled Aboard Air Force One With Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Congressman Matt Gaetz who may possibly be infected with the novel coronavirus disease was aboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump, a White House press pool report said.

Gaetz was seen boarding Air Force One with Trump Monday afternoon, the pool report said.

US Congressman Matt Gaetz's office announced via Twitter later on Monday that he had come into contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event 11 days ago who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gaetz's office said the Congressman is not experiencing any symptoms, but he has received testing and awaiting results. For now, Gaetz will be in self-quarantine for a 14-day period that "expires this week," the office said.

Congressman Doug Collins also announced on Monday that he had been exposed to the individual at the CPAC event who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Last Friday, Trump had contact with Collins during a visit to the state of Georgia.

Collins currently shows no symptoms of the virus, but he decided self-quarantine.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said there are currently 546 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, including 22 deaths.

Around the world, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 110,000, and nearly 4,000 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, over 62,000 patients have recovered.