US Lawmaker Urges Biden Admin. to Recognize WSJ Reporter 'Wrongfully Detained'-Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez in a statement urged the Biden administration to expedite the "wrongfully detained" determination in the case of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently arrested in Russia on espionage charges.

"I adamantly agree with Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken's assertion that Mr. Gershkovich is wrongfully detained and urge the Administration to render an official determination, pursuant to the Levinson Act I authored, that will transfer control of the Department's response to Mr. Gershkovich's arrest to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs," the statement said on Thursday.

The lawmaker calls it "outrageous" that Russia allegedly has not yet provided consular access to the detained correspondent.

On April 18, a Moscow city court will consider Gershkovich's appeal against his detention on charges of espionage, the court's press service told Sputnik.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.