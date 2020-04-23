US Lawmaker Urges Congress to Include China Alleged Propaganda in COVID-19 Origin Prob

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Upcoming congressional investigations of China's role in creating the global coronavirus epidemic should be broad enough to include Beijing's alleged weaponization of information, Ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said in a press release on Wednesday

"This is why I have been investigating their actions that led to a pandemic and call on my colleagues in the House and Senate to get to the bottom of this with hearings and oversight, including its manipulation of key international organizations and its weaponization of information," McCaul said.

In mid-March, US officials detected a flurry of anonymous text messages originating from China claiming that President Donald Trump planned to lock down the entire country and mobilize troops to prevent looting and control rioters - an apparent attempt to sew panic in the United States, the New York Times reported.

Many lawmakers have called for hearings to examine China's role in spawning the virus, its role in spreading the disease internationally and efforts to downplay its responsibility in official statements claiming the virus was developed in a US bioweapons lab and brought to Wuhan by infected American service members. However, lawmakers also say formal probes are not likely to begin until the pandemic is under control in the United States.

Chinese officials have repeatedly said they have shared information on the virus in a timely manner.