US Lawmaker Urges UK to Halt Prince Harry, Megan Campaign Against Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The British government should use its authority to prevent Prince Harry and Megan Markle from attacking President Donald Trump and meddling in the US election, Congressman Jason Smith said in a letter.

"Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election," Smith said in a Twitter message Friday.

"Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it."

Prince Harry and Megan had recorded a joint podcast urging US citizens to turn out to vote in high numbers and make a statement against what they alluded to as hate speech, misinformation and online negativity, Smith wrote in his letter to UK Ambassador to Washington Karen Pierce.

Prince Harry, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II has had his royal titles removed by the monarch, his grandmother, at his own request.