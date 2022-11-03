US Lawmaker Who Invited Putin, Zelenskyy to Talks Thinks War Always Avoidable - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Congressman Paul Gosar believes that, while talks can end any political dispute, the UN has been noticeably silent with respect to the Ukraine crisis, spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik.

Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"The purpose of the (invitation) letter, and the request, is to prevent further loss of life and property in both countries," Foti said when asked about the congressman's idea to host the US and Russian leaders to end the conflict. "Almost every political dispute can be negotiated without resort to war. The UN was created to avoid another world war, and it has been conspicuously silent."