UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers After Ukraine Trip Urge Biden To Take Immediate Action Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:40 AM

US Lawmakers After Ukraine Trip Urge Biden to Take Immediate Action Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) A group of US lawmakers who recently visited Ukraine urged the Biden administration to take immediate action against Russia including imposing preemptive sanctions.

"I learned that we have an important window in the next few weeks to deter further Russian aggression from happening, everything from a limited incursion to including a full-scale invasion," Congressman Seth Moulton, who just wrapped up a trip to Ukraine, told CNN on Tuesday.

Moulton, who was accompanied on his trip to Kiev by congressmen Salud Carbajal, Ruben Gallego, Mike Waltz and Joe Wilson, said he already sent a memorandum to the Biden administration urging it to take more proactive steps and detailed the kinds of weapons the United States needed to further equip Kiev with.

Moulton said the Biden administration did not want to provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin but needed to concentrate more on finding ways to deter Moscow.

He said the choice of weapons being sent to Kiev needed to reflect that strategy.

Waltz, according to AFP, said the US should already be imposing preemptive sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted US allegations of preparing an invasion while expressing concerns about the transfer of NATO's military equipment near Russian borders and the increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.

Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev United States From

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

5 hours ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

5 hours ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

5 hours ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

5 hours ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

5 hours ago
 UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to S ..

UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to Staff Detained in Yemen - Offic ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.