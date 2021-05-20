UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Agree To Push New Legislation To Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Lawmakers Agree to Push New Legislation to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Lawmakers in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday agreed to work on legislation to impose sanctions on vessels and entities involved in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"I do look forward to working together on this, it is a very important issue," Republican Congressman August Pfluge said. "If it takes us all day, then I'd like us to spend all day on it or multiple days on this very important issue."

Pfluger made the comment while trying to introduce an amendment to the Crimea Annexation Non-Recognition Act that would impose sanctions on vessels and entities engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The congressman explained the potential sanctions would be imposed under the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act.

Pfluger said the completion of Nord Stream 2 pipeline would tighten Russia's grip on Europe's energy supply and present a security threat to the United States and its allies.

However, Congressman Gerry Connolly convinced him to withdraw the amendment to prevent "diluting" the intent of the Crimea Annexation Non-Recognition Act. Connolly said he agreed with Pfluger's concerns and offered to work with him to find another route to advance the amendment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration has waived sanctions on the Switzerland-based company Nord Stream 2 AG due to national security reasons.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Nord United States August All

Recent Stories

All professional, examining bodies allowed to cond ..

10 minutes ago

Strike at Georgia's Borjomi Mineral Water Plant En ..

10 minutes ago

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

3 hours ago

McConnell Says Opposes Democrat-Backed Probe of Ja ..

10 minutes ago

BISE issues new office timings

10 minutes ago

UK eyes Australia trade deal by early June: minist ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.