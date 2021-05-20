US Lawmakers Agree to Push New Legislation to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Lawmakers in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday agreed to work on legislation to impose sanctions on vessels and entities involved in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"I do look forward to working together on this, it is a very important issue," Republican Congressman August Pfluge said. "If it takes us all day, then I'd like us to spend all day on it or multiple days on this very important issue."

Pfluger made the comment while trying to introduce an amendment to the Crimea Annexation Non-Recognition Act that would impose sanctions on vessels and entities engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The congressman explained the potential sanctions would be imposed under the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act.

Pfluger said the completion of Nord Stream 2 pipeline would tighten Russia's grip on Europe's energy supply and present a security threat to the United States and its allies.

However, Congressman Gerry Connolly convinced him to withdraw the amendment to prevent "diluting" the intent of the Crimea Annexation Non-Recognition Act. Connolly said he agreed with Pfluger's concerns and offered to work with him to find another route to advance the amendment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration has waived sanctions on the Switzerland-based company Nord Stream 2 AG due to national security reasons.