US Lawmakers Applaud Senate Panel For Passing Bill To End Gulf, Iraq War Authorizations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 11:36 PM

US Senators Todd Young and Tim Kaine released a statement on Wednesday applauding the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's passage of a bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which would formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US Senators Todd Young and Tim Kaine released a statement on Wednesday applauding the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's passage of a bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which would formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars.

"Repealing these outdated AUMFs will demonstrate America's commitment to Iraqi sovereignty. Just as important, it is vital to restoring the proper role of Congress in authorizing the use of military force and affirmatively stating when conflicts are over," Young said in the statement.

The panel passed the bill in a vote of 13-8, moving it towards consideration by the full Senate.

Congress has a moral and constitutional duty to repeal the AUMFs so that future administrations cannot use them as a "blank check" to send US servicemembers into harm's way, Kaine said in the statement.

The bipartisan legislation is also backed by other senators, including Bob Menendez, Rand Paul, Tammy Duckworth and Steve Daines.

"As we begin our work in the 118th Congress, today's approval of legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq makes clear the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will continue to pursue a robust agenda to help guide our nation's foreign policy and the operation of the State Department," Menendez said in a statement.

Menendez commended Kaine and Young for their leadership on the measure, adding that he looks forward to continuing work to put the bill on US President Joe Biden's desk as soon as possible.

