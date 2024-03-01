US Lawmakers Approve Stopgap Bill To Avert Govt Shutdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The US Congress on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to avert a damaging election-year government shutdown, extending funding for several key Federal agencies past a weekend deadline.
Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, and were facing deadlines of midnight on Friday night and March 8 to keep the lights on.
The Republican-led House and Democratic Senate approved a short-term "continuing resolution" extending the deadline for the first six bills until March 8 and making March 22 the cut-off for the remaining six.
Money for agriculture, science, veterans' programs, transport and housing had been due to run out first, potentially hitting food safety inspections, air traffic controllers' pay and numerous other important functions.
A full shutdown would have come a week later -- a day after President Joe Biden's March 7 State of the Union address -- leaving defense, border security, Congress and many other departments and agencies unable to operate.
But the fourth stopgap funding bill approved under this Congress -- and the third under House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership -- only gives lawmakers a few extra days to get back on track.
Johnson has been struggling to corral a razor-thin majority, walking a tightrope between the demands of his own right flank and more moderate Republicans.
