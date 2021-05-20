UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Ask Biden For 20,000 Visas For Afghans Working With NATO Forces

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A bipartisan group of Senators asked President Joe Biden to authorize an additional 20,000 Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) for Afghans who worked with the US as American forces withdraw, according to a letter released on Wednesday.

"The authorization of at least 20,000 additional visas for fiscal year (FY) 2022 to begin to account for the individuals who are at risk of retaliation for their work in support of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan," leads a list of requests.

The letter, organized by Senators Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Joni Ernst, also urges Biden to address a backlog of SIV applications and suggests that at-risk individuals be transported to safe locations while awaiting approval.

In addition to Shaheen and Ernst, the letter was signed by Senators Patrick Leahy, Roger Wicker, Dick Durbin, Ron Johnson, Jack Reed, Mike Rounds, Robert Menendez, Cynthia Lummis, Kirsten Gillibrand, Lindsey Graham, Angus King, Dan Sullivan, Chris Van Hollen, Chris Coons, Ben Cardin, Raphael Warnock, Brian Schatz, and Tim Kaine.

