UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Ask Biden To Lift Freeze On COVID-19 Related Subsidies To Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Lawmakers Ask Biden to Lift Freeze on COVID-19 Related Subsidies to Farmers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US lawmakers in a letter urged President Biden to lift a freeze on payments from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to American farmers, who have been forced by pandemic-related bottlenecks to cull livestock and dump milk they were unable to move to market.

"While we understand the desire of a new administration to review rulemakings underway before continuing, we do not see fit to suspend such an important and timely program - necessary for stabilizing infrastructures," the letter signed by 15 House lawmakers said Tuesday.

In January, the Biden administration suspended the CFAP as part of a White House review of Trump administration regulations and rulemaking.

At stake is about $2.28 billion in payments due to farmers to compensate for disruptions in the food supply chain due to COVID-19 that have forced them to take drastic measures, including dumping excess milk and culling livestock herds, according to the Agriculture Department.

Prior to the freeze, the CFAP distributed about $23.6 billion in payments during the pandemic in two iterations of the program, an Agriculture Department website said.

Related Topics

Agriculture White House Trump January Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

2 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.