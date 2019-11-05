US Lawmakers Ask Mulvaney to Testify in Impeachment Probe on Friday - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US lawmakers have asked White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to appear for a deposition on Friday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, a letter from three House of Representatives committees said on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we hereby write to request your appearance at a deposition on November 8, 2019 at 9 am at the Capitol," the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in their letter to Mulvaney.

The letter also noted the White House counsel is not allowed to attend the deposition according to the House of Representatives rules.

Evidence gathered from the impeachment inquiry suggests Mulvaney was directly involved in Trump's effort to withhold security assistance to Ukraine allegedly to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy based on the complaint of a whistleblower who claimed Trump misused his office in asking to investigate the Bidens.

Trump released the transcript of the call, said there was nothing wrong with the phone call and claimed that Democrats have engaged in another political witch hunt to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.