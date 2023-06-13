UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Ask To Move Trade Conference From South Africa Over Russia Support

Published June 13, 2023

US Lawmakers Ask to Move Trade Conference From South Africa Over Russia Support

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has asked the Biden administration to move a major trade conference from South Africa to another country in an effort to punish Pretoria for its support for Russia, according to a letter obtained by The New York Times.

The letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul and committee ranking member Gregory Meeks; chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on state and foreign operations Christopher Coons and Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jim Risch.

"We are seriously concerned that hosting the 2023 AGOA Forum in South Africa would serve as an implicit endorsement of South Africa's damaging support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and possible violation of U.S. sanctions law ... We encourage you to explore other possible locations to host this year's forum," the letter dated June 9 said.

The letter further listed signs of deepening cooperation between South Africa and Russia, mentioning the docking of a sanctioned Russian vessel in South Africa's naval port in December, the country's joint military exercises with Russia and China in February, the landing of a sanctioned Russian military cargo plane at a South African air force base in April, and the upcoming BRICS summit with potential in-person participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The lawmakers claimed that South Africa's "actions" call into question its eligibility for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the US market.

Moving the forum to another country would send "a clear and important message" that the United States will not accept its trading partners providing aid to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, the letter added.

In May, US ambassador in Pretoria Reuben Brigety alleged that South Africa loaded arms on a sanctioned Russian ship that was docked at a naval base near Cape Town in December. South Africa summoned the ambassador, who Pretoria said had admitted "crossing the line" and apologized. The South African government added it would investigate the allegation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that Brigety's accusations reflect Washington's ingrained habit of mentoring countries that pursue independent policies.

