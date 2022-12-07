US Lawmakers Authorize $800Mln in F/Y 2023 Security Aid to Ukraine in NDDA - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US lawmakers on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023 and authorized the allocation of $800 million in additional security aid to Ukraine, $500 million more than US President Joe Biden requested, according to the document.

"Authorizes the full fiscal year 2023 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI). Extends and modifies the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and authorizes $800 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of $500 million above the President's budget request," the document read.